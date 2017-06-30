No Kidding: New Mexico Anglers Urged to Catch Fish Before River Runs Dry
The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish is urging residents to catch as many fish as they can from a portion of the Sante Fe River before it runs dry. An emergency order allows open fishing, using any means, July 1-3.
