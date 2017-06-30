Man with Santa Fe ties wants to be president, if only briefly
Could the Libertarian Party, which in 2012 and 2016 nominated former New Mexico Gov. Gary Johnson for president, try to send another man with New Mexico roots to the White House? Former Santa Fe resident Adam Kokesh says he is working to make that happen. Kokesh, 35, now living in northwestern Arizona, said in an interview that he's seeking the 2020 Libertarian presidential nomination.
