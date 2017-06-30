Groups threaten legal action over delayed refunds for immigrants

Two civil rights groups on Wednesday said they will take Gov. Susana Martinez's administration back to court because it has yet to pay income tax refunds to immigrants who are entitled to the money but have been discriminated against by a government that wrongly profiled them as cheats. The state settled the initial complaint by agreeing that it would not automatically deny tax refunds to state residents who do not have a Social Security number.

