Groups threaten legal action over delayed refunds for immigrants
Two civil rights groups on Wednesday said they will take Gov. Susana Martinez's administration back to court because it has yet to pay income tax refunds to immigrants who are entitled to the money but have been discriminated against by a government that wrongly profiled them as cheats. The state settled the initial complaint by agreeing that it would not automatically deny tax refunds to state residents who do not have a Social Security number.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snowy, freezing rain
|Jul 1
|Yiap
|1
|NM bill outlaws smoking in vehicles with kids (Feb '09)
|Jun 26
|Rajalihi
|365
|Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ...
|Jun 15
|The truth
|1
|Jessica Simpson getting fat (Mar '06)
|Jun 12
|online reality bu...
|64
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|Jun 7
|Tad Askew
|4
|Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe...
|May '17
|Army Vet
|7
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|May '17
|you should
|26
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC