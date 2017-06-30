Genoveva Chavez Community Center manager resigns

Liza Suzanne, who has been recreation complex manager of the Genoveva Chavez Community Center since 2010, has resigned, effective July 12. "I appreciate the time that I have spent working for the City of Santa Fe, with the Department of Parks & Recreation," Suzanne wrote to Parks and Recreation Director Rob Carter in her resignation letter, dated June 28. "I wish you and the City all the best and my hope is for the continued success of the Genoveva Chavez Community Center," she wrote. But a source with knowledge of the situation said Suzanne recently received a letter informing her the city was initiating termination procedures against her.

