Cuba Fe hopes to fill two culinary niches in Santa Fe
From left, David Michael Tardy and Robert McCormick, co-owners of Cuba Fe, stand Monday in the restaurant at Cerrillos Road and Third Street. Flan, right, a dessert served at Cuba Fe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snowy, freezing rain
|Jul 1
|Yiap
|1
|NM bill outlaws smoking in vehicles with kids (Feb '09)
|Jun 26
|Rajalihi
|365
|Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ...
|Jun 15
|The truth
|1
|Jessica Simpson getting fat (Mar '06)
|Jun 12
|online reality bu...
|64
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|Jun 7
|Tad Askew
|4
|Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe...
|May '17
|Army Vet
|7
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|May '17
|you should
|26
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC