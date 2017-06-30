City panel approves transfer of Newhall library
A city committee Monday approved the transfer of a research library compiled by art historian Beaumont Newhall to the New Mexico Museum of Art. The Finance Committee voted 3-0 without discussion to approve a resolution calling on municipal officials to negotiate the deal, which involves about 3,500 books and catalogs on photography, tapes of lectures by Newhall and photos.
