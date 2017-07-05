New Mexico Sen. Joseph Cervantes jumps in to governor's race New Mexico Sen. Joseph Cervantes is an architect and Las Cruces attorney. Check out this story on ruidosonews.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/2017/07/05/new-mexico-sen-joseph-cervantes-jumps-governors-race/452157001/ In this Jan. 17, 2017 file photo State Sen. Joseph Cervantes, center, joined by his senate Democratic members from left, Liz Stefanics, Mimi Stewart and Mary Kay Papen gives a response to New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez's State of the State address in Santa Fe, N.M. Cervantes a southern New Mexico Democratic senator in the state's swing region, is jumping into the race for governor.

