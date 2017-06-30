'Buster Scruggs' story synopses revealed
As The New Mexican diligently reported almost two months back , Joel and Ethan Coen are bringing their next project to Santa Fe, and it looked then as it looks now to be a real humdinger of a project. This week, the rest of the world caught up to the news, as the state Film Office formally announced the Coen brothers' arrival.
