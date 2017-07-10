A win for moms, even in prison

A victory for common sense last week: A Santa Fe judge ruled that moms behind bars have a fundamental right to breast-feed their babies, despite a Corrections Department policy that would not allow skin-to-skin nursing. The Corrections Department's policy in the works permitted use of a manual pump to express a mother's milk for a baby to consume later, but it would not allow mom-to-baby feeding directly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.