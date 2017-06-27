Woman tells Santa Fe jury of brutal rape
The woman, trembling with Parkinson's disease, took the stand as the state's first witness in a jury trial Tuesday, sobbing uncontrollably as she testified that the defendant, her onetime boyfriend, choked her, threatened to kill her and then raped her. The accused, 34-year-old Nelson Erazo-Gomez, sat stone-faced behind the defense table, staring straight ahead as he listened through an interpreter.
