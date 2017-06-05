Two women reported missing from Santa...

Two women reported missing from Santa Fe County assisted care facility

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: KOB-TV

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office says two women went missing from an assisted care facility in the county. Deputies say 50-year-olf Felicia Reneau and 44-year-old Linda Ortega may be in the Albuquerque or Santa Fe area, and the two women both need medication.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma... Wed Tad Askew 4
News Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe... May 20 Army Vet 7
News New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat... May 9 you should 26
Santa Fe Music Thread (Jan '14) May '17 Musikologist 8
Sugar Drinks Tax-Bloomberg Couldn't Sucker New ... Apr '17 Heck No 1
News Rape kit backlog may be growing, state auditor ... Apr '17 The truth 1
News Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac... Apr '17 coyote505 8
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,320 • Total comments across all topics: 281,616,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC