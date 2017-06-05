Two women reported missing from Santa Fe County assisted care facility
The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office says two women went missing from an assisted care facility in the county. Deputies say 50-year-olf Felicia Reneau and 44-year-old Linda Ortega may be in the Albuquerque or Santa Fe area, and the two women both need medication.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|Wed
|Tad Askew
|4
|Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe...
|May 20
|Army Vet
|7
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|May 9
|you should
|26
|Santa Fe Music Thread (Jan '14)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|8
|Sugar Drinks Tax-Bloomberg Couldn't Sucker New ...
|Apr '17
|Heck No
|1
|Rape kit backlog may be growing, state auditor ...
|Apr '17
|The truth
|1
|Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac...
|Apr '17
|coyote505
|8
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC