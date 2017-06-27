Two further cases of plague reported ...

Two further cases of plague reported in Santa Fe, New Mexico

The New Mexico Department of Health has reported two new cases of plague infecting a 52- year old woman and a 62-year old woman, in the Santa Fe County. These are the second and third cases in the county in 2017, with the first, which involved a 63-year old man, having been reported in early June.

