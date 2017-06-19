Trujillo holds meet-and-greet tonight to boost name recognition in mayoral bid
Mayoral candidate Ron Trujillo, a Santa Fe native and three-term city councilor who once played the role of Don Diego de Vargas during the annual Fiesta de Santa Fe, is a known commodity in certain circles. But Trujillo knows he needs to boost his name recognition to win a citywide race, which is why he's starting to hold campaign events to meet potential voters months ahead of the March 2018 municipal election.
