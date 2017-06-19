The Latest: Richardson saddened by death of freed student

In this Jan. 6, 2016 file photo, former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson poses for a photograph in his office in Santa Fe, N.M. Otto Warmbier, an American college student who was released by North Korea in a coma last week after almost a year and a half in captivity, died Monday, June 19, 2017, his family said. Richardson on Monday called on North Korea to release three Americans and a Canadian who remain detained in the country in response to the death of Warmbier.

