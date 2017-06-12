The Latest: Rampage victims include 3 relatives of suspect

Authorities in northern New Mexico say a 21-year-old man has been arrested in a deadly rampage that left five people dead, including the suspect's mother, stepfather and 20-year-old brother. The New Mexico State Police say Damian Herrera was arrested after his three family members were killed Thursday at a home in La Madera in Rio Arriba County in what appeared to be a domestic dispute.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.