Tent caterpillars strip aspens above Santa Fe, but experts say trees should survive
Groves of aspen trees along the road to the Santa Fe ski basin appear to be dying as a result of defoliation by western tent caterpillars, but Santa Fe National Forest officials say most of the trees will survive.
