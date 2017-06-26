Teatro Paraguas and SageRight Team fo...

Teatro Paraguas and SageRight Team for Still in the Game

Teatro Paraguas and SageRight Productions will present a new play by Robert F. Benjamin of Los Alamos entitled Still in The Game for 10 performances, opening Thursday August 10, 2017 at Teatro Paraguas in Santa Fe. Still in the Game is the latest play in Benjamin's ongoing inquiry into the subject of "aging with grace, courage and humor."

