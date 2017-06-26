Teatro Paraguas and SageRight Team for Still in the Game
Teatro Paraguas and SageRight Productions will present a new play by Robert F. Benjamin of Los Alamos entitled Still in The Game for 10 performances, opening Thursday August 10, 2017 at Teatro Paraguas in Santa Fe. Still in the Game is the latest play in Benjamin's ongoing inquiry into the subject of "aging with grace, courage and humor."
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NM bill outlaws smoking in vehicles with kids (Feb '09)
|18 hr
|Rajalihi
|365
|Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ...
|Jun 15
|The truth
|1
|Jessica Simpson getting fat (Mar '06)
|Jun 12
|online reality bu...
|64
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|Jun 7
|Tad Askew
|4
|Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe...
|May '17
|Army Vet
|7
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|May '17
|you should
|26
|Santa Fe Music Thread (Jan '14)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|8
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC