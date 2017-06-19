State of New Mexico v. Juan Rivas

Bennett J. Baur, Chief Public Defender, David Henderson, Assistant Appellate Defender, Santa Fe, NM, for Appellant Hector H. Balderas, Attorney General, Kenneth H. Stalter, Assistant Attorney General, Albuquerque, NM, for Appellee {1} In this case we examine the circumstances under which detectives may question a juvenile defendant in the absence of and without notification of a court-appointed attorney or court-appointed guardian ad litem. Juan Rivas's convictions arose from his killing of eighty-three-year-old Clara Alvarez as she slept in her bed on July 29, 2011.

