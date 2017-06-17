Spread of local taxes on sugar-sweete...

Spread of local taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages is likely

1 hr ago Read more: Science Daily

Since 2014, seven U.S. municipal or county jurisdictions have adopted excise taxes to reduce the consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages, but no such taxes have been passed at the state or federal level. A new viewpoint evaluates reasons for success or failure and whether such local taxes are likely to spread.

