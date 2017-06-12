Southwestern states rank among lowest in child well-being
Jeffery Wechsler, attorney for the New Mexico Public Education Department Santa Fe public schools, speaks during an education lawsuit on Monday June 12, 2027 in Santa Fe, N.M. The lawsuit that could upend the way New Mexico's public schools are funded went to trial Monday to resolve accusations that the state is failing to meet constitutional obligations to provide essential educational opportunities to all students.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Simpson getting fat (Mar '06)
|Mon
|online reality bu...
|64
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|Jun 7
|Tad Askew
|4
|Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe...
|May 20
|Army Vet
|7
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|May '17
|you should
|26
|Santa Fe Music Thread (Jan '14)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|8
|Sugar Drinks Tax-Bloomberg Couldn't Sucker New ...
|Apr '17
|Heck No
|1
|Rape kit backlog may be growing, state auditor ...
|Apr '17
|The truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC