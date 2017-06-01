Silver Alert issued for missing 87-ye...

Silver Alert issued for missing 87-year-old Albuquerque man

Friday Jun 2

BCSO says Leonard Gurule was last seen just before 3 p.m. at a Burger King on St. Francis Drive in Santa Fe. Previous to that, Gurule was seen around mid-morning Thursday in the area of Montano and Second Street in the North Valley.

