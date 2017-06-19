School for Advanced Research celebrates 110 years with a touch of Antiques Roadshow
A slice of Antiques Roadshow visits town Saturday as part of an anniversary celebration at the School for Advanced Research, itself an antique in fine shape. More than 100 folks toting treasures of indeterminate worth will arrive on the east-side Santa Fe campus with hopes of hearing a high number from Wes Cowan, the noted anthropologist and appraiser who has appeared regularly on PBS programs including Roadshow and History Detectives .
