School for Advanced Research celebrat...

School for Advanced Research celebrates 110 years with a touch of Antiques Roadshow

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

A slice of Antiques Roadshow visits town Saturday as part of an anniversary celebration at the School for Advanced Research, itself an antique in fine shape. More than 100 folks toting treasures of indeterminate worth will arrive on the east-side Santa Fe campus with hopes of hearing a high number from Wes Cowan, the noted anthropologist and appraiser who has appeared regularly on PBS programs including Roadshow and History Detectives .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ... Jun 15 The truth 1
News Jessica Simpson getting fat (Mar '06) Jun 12 online reality bu... 64
News Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma... Jun 7 Tad Askew 4
News Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe... May '17 Army Vet 7
News New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat... May '17 you should 26
Santa Fe Music Thread (Jan '14) May '17 Musikologist 8
Sugar Drinks Tax-Bloomberg Couldn't Sucker New ... Apr '17 Heck No 1
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Syria
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Wall Street
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,103 • Total comments across all topics: 281,940,648

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC