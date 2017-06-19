Santa Fe Public Schools considers eli...

Santa Fe Public Schools considers eliminating grade D

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

Summer school biology teacher Yvette Martinez, talks to one of her students, Daniel Ortiz, 15, about the possibility of the school district dropping the D grade on report cards for middle- and high-schoolers. Ortiz says it is not a black-and-white, C-or-F issue: 'I feel like if you get rid of the D, you get rid of an opportunity to raise your grade.'

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NM bill outlaws smoking in vehicles with kids (Feb '09) 19 hr sadeyes982003 362
News Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ... Jun 15 The truth 1
News Jessica Simpson getting fat (Mar '06) Jun 12 online reality bu... 64
News Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma... Jun 7 Tad Askew 4
News Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe... May '17 Army Vet 7
News New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat... May '17 you should 26
Santa Fe Music Thread (Jan '14) May '17 Musikologist 8
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. China
  3. U.S. Open
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,491 • Total comments across all topics: 282,010,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC