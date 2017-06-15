Santa Fe police release image of suspect vehicle in Canyon Road shooting
Santa Fe police have released pictures of a suspect vehicle in a shooting off Canyon Road, but it's still unclear if it's connected to the shooting of a government vehicle. As we told you, State Land Commissioner Aubrey Dunn walked out Wednesday morning to find a bullet hole in the windshield of his government truck.
