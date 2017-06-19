Santa Fe feels burn as heat wave scorches Southwest
A heat wave gripping the Southwest may bring record highs in Santa Fe beginning Wednesday, forecasters said, with temperatures expected to reach 99 degrees in some parts of town and more afternoon highs in the upper 90s through Friday. With oppressive heat already bearing down on the city Tuesday, the New Mexico Department of Health urged residents to take precautions to avoid heat stroke and heat exhaustion, and the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office warned of the dangers of leaving children or pets in cars during the hot summer months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ...
|Jun 15
|The truth
|1
|Jessica Simpson getting fat (Mar '06)
|Jun 12
|online reality bu...
|64
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|Jun 7
|Tad Askew
|4
|Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe...
|May '17
|Army Vet
|7
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|May '17
|you should
|26
|Santa Fe Music Thread (Jan '14)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|8
|Sugar Drinks Tax-Bloomberg Couldn't Sucker New ...
|Apr '17
|Heck No
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC