Santa Fe feels burn as heat wave scorches Southwest

A heat wave gripping the Southwest may bring record highs in Santa Fe beginning Wednesday, forecasters said, with temperatures expected to reach 99 degrees in some parts of town and more afternoon highs in the upper 90s through Friday. With oppressive heat already bearing down on the city Tuesday, the New Mexico Department of Health urged residents to take precautions to avoid heat stroke and heat exhaustion, and the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office warned of the dangers of leaving children or pets in cars during the hot summer months.

