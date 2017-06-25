Richard Derwostyp Jr., Robert Kiggins

Richard Henry Derwostyp Jr. and Robert Leslie Kiggins are to be married June 25 in Santa Fe, N.M. Naomi Fiske, a minister of the Worldwide Fellowship Congregation, is to officiate in the home of Sallie Bingham, a friend of the couple. Mr. Derwostyp , 76, operates Someone's in the Kitchen, a catering company in Santa Fe.

