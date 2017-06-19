Rancho Viejo residents heckle, walk out of Pilot Flying J meeting

Dozens of Rancho Viejo residents pack a meeting Tuesday in opposition to a Pilot Flying J Co. plans to build a travel center at Rancho Viejo Boulevard and N.M. 14. Justin Horwath/The New Mexican James Siebert a consultant for Pilot Flying J, attempted to answer questions shouted by crowd members, who eventually walked out of the community meeting in an effort to delay development approval for the company's travel center.

