Pueblo bars access to historic La Bajada area
A locked iron gate bars the road to the base of La Bajada, the iconic escarpment that once bedeviled Spanish settlers and Route 66 motorists. Cochiti Pueblo has blocked access to the area, which had been used by hikers and aficionados of the history of the area, saying it wants to protect the area from further deterioration.
