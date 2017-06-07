The PRC will hear an update on the transfer of AV Water assets to Apple Orchard Mutual Domestic Water Consumers Association PRC will hear update on Harvest Gold transfer The PRC will hear an update on the transfer of AV Water assets to Apple Orchard Mutual Domestic Water Consumers Association Check out this story on Daily-Times.com: http://www.daily-times.com/story/news/local/2017/06/07/prc-hear-update-harvest-gold-transfer/375109001/ Gallon jugs of boiled water sit in the home of Harvest Gold subdivision residents Dusty March and Dawn Schumacher on June 1. FARMINGTON - The New Mexico Public Regulation Commission will hear an update on the transfer of AV Water Co.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Farmington Daily Times.