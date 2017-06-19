Police: Stabbing victim on Cerro Gordo came to woman's aid; suspect arrested

A Santa Fe man was back in jail Monday, suspected of stabbing another man in the neck at a home on Cerro Gordo Road, less than 48 hours after being released following his arrest on a DWI charge. Police said they arrested Sheldon Ontiveros, 35, shortly after 3 p.m. Monday after following a trail of blood he had left when he fled the scene.

