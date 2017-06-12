Police searching for suspect in Santa Fe homicide
Santa Fe police say they are searching for a 31-year-old man suspected of fatally shooting another man early Saturday. Lt. Marvin Paulk, a Santa Fe police spokesman, said the officers were dispatched to a report of shots fired just after 3:40 a.m. on Viento Segundo Drive and Calle Mejia, near N. St. Francis Drive.
