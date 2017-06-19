Police implore author who says he hid treasure to end hunt
In this July 4, 2014 photo, Forrest Fenn poses at his Santa Fe, N.M., home. New Mexico's top law enforcement officer is asking Fenn, the author and antiquities dealer who inspired thousands to comb remote corners of the West in vain for a chest of gold and jewels to end the treasure hunt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ...
|Jun 15
|The truth
|1
|Jessica Simpson getting fat (Mar '06)
|Jun 12
|online reality bu...
|64
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|Jun 7
|Tad Askew
|4
|Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe...
|May '17
|Army Vet
|7
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|May '17
|you should
|26
|Santa Fe Music Thread (Jan '14)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|8
|Sugar Drinks Tax-Bloomberg Couldn't Sucker New ...
|Apr '17
|Heck No
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC