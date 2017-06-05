Police arrest top 10 DWI fugitive in Farmington

SANTA FE, N.M. Gov. Susana Martinez announced Friday that one of the state's top DWI offenders is in custody after violating parole at the end of May. Senneca Antonio was arrested by Farmington police, according to a statement from the governor's office. He was paroled for committing his seventh or greater DWI offense, according to the release by the New Mexico Department of Transportation.

