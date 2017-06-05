PNM: Power outage in Santa Fe impacting over 13k customers
PNM says the outage is impacting the area south of Calle Primavera and north of Pueblo Puye Road, between Galisteo Road and Richards Avenue. PNM says crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.
