PNM: Power outage in Santa Fe impacti...

PNM: Power outage in Santa Fe impacting over 13k customers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KRQE Albuquerque

PNM says the outage is impacting the area south of Calle Primavera and north of Pueblo Puye Road, between Galisteo Road and Richards Avenue. PNM says crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRQE Albuquerque.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma... Mon Silk_the_Absent1 3
News Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe... May 20 Army Vet 7
News New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat... May 9 you should 26
Santa Fe Music Thread (Jan '14) May '17 Musikologist 8
Sugar Drinks Tax-Bloomberg Couldn't Sucker New ... Apr '17 Heck No 1
News Rape kit backlog may be growing, state auditor ... Apr '17 The truth 1
News Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac... Apr '17 coyote505 8
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,824 • Total comments across all topics: 281,571,009

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC