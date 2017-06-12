Pastor dies in search for famous hidden treasure
Colorado pastor Paris Wallace had told family he was searching for a treasure chest hidden in the Rocky Mountains by eccentric millionaire Forrest Fenn. Police in northern New Mexico say they've recovered the body of a Colorado pastor who disappeared last week while searching for buried treasure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ...
|Jun 15
|The truth
|1
|Jessica Simpson getting fat (Mar '06)
|Jun 12
|online reality bu...
|64
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|Jun 7
|Tad Askew
|4
|Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe...
|May 20
|Army Vet
|7
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|May '17
|you should
|26
|Santa Fe Music Thread (Jan '14)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|8
|Sugar Drinks Tax-Bloomberg Couldn't Sucker New ...
|Apr '17
|Heck No
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC