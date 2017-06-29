Our view: Without action, crime will pay

Our view: Without action, crime will pay

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Santa Fe New Mexican

Violence, illegal drug use, burglaries and auto thefts are a fact of life in Santa Fe just as they are in most American towns or cities. Already this month, the city has had three violent deaths - one by shooting, one by stabbing and one self-inflicted after bullying.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News NM bill outlaws smoking in vehicles with kids (Feb '09) Mon Rajalihi 365
News Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ... Jun 15 The truth 1
News Jessica Simpson getting fat (Mar '06) Jun 12 online reality bu... 64
News Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma... Jun 7 Tad Askew 4
News Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe... May '17 Army Vet 7
News New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat... May '17 you should 26
Santa Fe Music Thread (Jan '14) May '17 Musikologist 8
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iraq
  5. Sarah Palin
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,691 • Total comments across all topics: 282,114,906

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC