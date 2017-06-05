New Mexico marks 50th anniversary of Chicano courthouse raid
In this 1967 photo, armed guards along with New Mexico State Police guard the Santa Fe County Courthouse before the appearance of Reies Lopez Tijerina in Santa Fe, N.M. New Mexico is marking the 50th anniversary of a violent courthouse raid by Mexican-American activists that generated national attention and helped spark the Chicano Movement. The raid was connected to age-old Spanish land grant disputes and catapulted Texas-born activist Tijerina into the spotlight as a radical Chicano leader.
