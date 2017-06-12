Neighborhood opposition delays Rabbit Road development

Sam Hitt asks the Santa Fe County Commission late Tuesday to reconsider the request to approve a project south of Interstate 25 until more research can be done, and said that traffic is a major problem with the proposed subdivision. Clyde Mueller/The New Mexican Jennifer Jenkins, owner of JenkinsGavin, a land-use management company representing developers, shows Santa Fe County commissioners on Tuesday night where a roundabout would be located on Rabbit Road in a proposed 70-acre development.

