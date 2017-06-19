N.M. suing oil company for breach of contract, violations
A wastewater or waste oil pit at a Siana Operating site on state trust land. The Martinez administration is suing Siana, accusing it of failing to comply with a settlement last year that required the firm to plug and remediate abandoned wells in Southern New Mexico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NM bill outlaws smoking in vehicles with kids (Feb '09)
|9 hr
|sadeyes982003
|362
|Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ...
|Jun 15
|The truth
|1
|Jessica Simpson getting fat (Mar '06)
|Jun 12
|online reality bu...
|64
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|Jun 7
|Tad Askew
|4
|Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe...
|May '17
|Army Vet
|7
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|May '17
|you should
|26
|Santa Fe Music Thread (Jan '14)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|8
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC