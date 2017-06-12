Mayor warns county commissioners against tax increase
City Councilor Chris Rivera, District 3, addresses a joint meeting of county commissioners and city councilors Thursday. Luis Sanchez Saturno/The New Mexican County commissioner Anna Hansen and Mayor Javier Gonzales listen to County Manager Katherine Miller during a County Commission and City Council joint meeting Thursday to discuss the county's proposed gross receipts tax increase.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Santa Fe New Mexican.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ...
|18 hr
|The truth
|1
|Jessica Simpson getting fat (Mar '06)
|Jun 12
|online reality bu...
|64
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|Jun 7
|Tad Askew
|4
|Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe...
|May 20
|Army Vet
|7
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|May '17
|you should
|26
|Santa Fe Music Thread (Jan '14)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|8
|Sugar Drinks Tax-Bloomberg Couldn't Sucker New ...
|Apr '17
|Heck No
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC