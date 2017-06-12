Mayor proposes $35M airport terminal project
Santa Fe Municipal Airport would get a new passenger terminal under a $35 million proposal being developed by the administration of Mayor Javier Gonzales and reviewed by city councilors. A way to fund the proposed five-year project, which includes roads, parking lots and aircraft parking ramps, hasn't been finely tuned.
