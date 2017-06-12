Mark Woodward, Kennedy School and West Island School
Having worked for news outlets, private organisations and not-for-profits, the freelance photojournalist has been finding much work documenting the state of US-Mexico border relations. Born in Hong Kong to parents from the US and the UK, Mark first attended Kennedy School, which was just down the road from their Pokfulam home, before attending West Island School for secondary school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South China Morning Post.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jessica Simpson getting fat (Mar '06)
|Mon
|online reality bu...
|64
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|Jun 7
|Tad Askew
|4
|Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe...
|May 20
|Army Vet
|7
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|May '17
|you should
|26
|Santa Fe Music Thread (Jan '14)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|8
|Sugar Drinks Tax-Bloomberg Couldn't Sucker New ...
|Apr '17
|Heck No
|1
|Rape kit backlog may be growing, state auditor ...
|Apr '17
|The truth
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC