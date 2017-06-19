Macabre artist brings life to folk ar...

Macabre artist brings life to folk art market

13 hrs ago

Artist Daniel Paredes of Puebla, Mexico, presents his hand-crafted carboy, a container used to store water, June 17 at The Green at College Park. His work, showcased in the Santa Fe International Folk Art Market at Arlington, consisted of skulls, Mexican hairless dogs and other Day of the Dead-themed Mexican folk art.

