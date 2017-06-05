Legislative Council petitions court t...

Legislative Council petitions court to invalidate 10 vetoes

Next Story Prev Story
51 min ago Read more: KOB-TV New Mexico

The Legislative Council filed a petition to the Santa Fe District Court on Monday, asking the court invalidate 10 vetoes during the regular legislative session earlier this year. The office of House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, said Monday the council filed a writ of mandamus to the district court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Fe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma... 12 min Silk_the_Absent1 3
News Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe... May 20 Army Vet 7
News New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat... May 9 you should 26
Santa Fe Music Thread (Jan '14) May '17 Musikologist 8
Sugar Drinks Tax-Bloomberg Couldn't Sucker New ... Apr '17 Heck No 1
News Rape kit backlog may be growing, state auditor ... Apr '17 The truth 1
News Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac... Apr '17 coyote505 8
See all Santa Fe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Fe Forum Now

Santa Fe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Fe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Santa Fe, NM

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,382 • Total comments across all topics: 281,545,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC