Legislative Council petitions court to invalidate 10 vetoes
The Legislative Council filed a petition to the Santa Fe District Court on Monday, asking the court invalidate 10 vetoes during the regular legislative session earlier this year. The office of House Speaker Brian Egolf, D-Santa Fe, said Monday the council filed a writ of mandamus to the district court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOB-TV New Mexico.
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|12 min
|Silk_the_Absent1
|3
|Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe...
|May 20
|Army Vet
|7
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|May 9
|you should
|26
|Santa Fe Music Thread (Jan '14)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|8
|Sugar Drinks Tax-Bloomberg Couldn't Sucker New ...
|Apr '17
|Heck No
|1
|Rape kit backlog may be growing, state auditor ...
|Apr '17
|The truth
|1
|Lawyer sues 100 ABQ businesses claiming advocac...
|Apr '17
|coyote505
|8
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC