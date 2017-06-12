Kids, families invited to take a hike Saturday

Three local hiking enthusiasts are encouraging families to get outdoors Saturday, and they have organized the first of what they hope will become an annual tradition of introducing kids to the open lands and forested wilderness surrounding Santa Fe. Take a Kid Hiking Day is the brainchild of Elaine Pinkerton, who also goes by Elaine Coleman, author of Santa Fe on Foot: Adventures in the City Different.

