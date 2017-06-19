Kent Monkman marks Indigenous response to Canada 150 at Toronto Pride

The Cree artist says this year's parade is an opportunity to bring recognition to Indigenous people during Canada 150 A few years ago, he turned it down, but this time, artist Kent Monkman couldn't refuse the invitation to be grand marshal at Toronto's Pride Parade. He sees this year, Canada's 150th birthday, as the perfect opportunity to use the parade to put Indigenous people, their history and their future front and centre.

