Kardashian sisters depicted in Las Cruces mural

Kardashian sisters depicted in a Las Cruces mural A mural of Kourtney, KhloA© and Kim Kardashian painted by artist Kausr on Locust Street may soon be replaced. Check out this story on AlamogordoNews.com: http://www.lcsun-news.com/story/news/local/community/2017/06/15/kardashian-sisters-murals-las-cruces-project-kausr/394821001/ Thanks to social media, word has spread that the mural of the three young girls' faces, each painted in front of a different crop - corn, squash and beans - on a wall on the corner of Locust Street and Corbett Drive, is in fact, a depiction of the three celebrity Kardashian sisters: Kim, Kourtney and KloA©, known primary for their reality TV show roles.

