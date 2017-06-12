Judge says lawsuit challenging vetoes can proceed
A Santa Fe judge said Friday a lawsuit by New Mexico legislators seeking to reverse unexplained vetoes by Gov. Susana Martinez can move forward. State District Judge Sarah Singleton scheduled an Aug. 11 hearing for the lawsuit, which seeks to enact 10 bills that Martinez vetoed in March without stating any reason.
