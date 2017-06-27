Judge denies bond for man accused of stabbing girlfriend, injuring two others

A judge ruled Tuesday that a Santa Fe man accused of killing his girlfriend and injuring two strangers at a southwest-side apartment complex last week is too dangerous to be released on bond while he awaits trial. Christopher M. Garcia, 26, allegedly beat a neighbor with a crutch, fatally stabbed his girlfriend of five years, then stabbed a passing bicyclist as Garcia was fleeing the Zepol Road apartment complex on June 22, according to Deputy District Attorney Susan Stinson, who argued that Garcia should remain jailed.

