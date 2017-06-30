How to 'move out' right the first time
Published: June 30, 2017 in Tell Trinity Updated: June 29, 2017 at 7:14 pm ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor Dearest Trinity, I've been living in a very dysfunctional relationship and will be moving out ASAP. But I want to move out with the least amount of drama if possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Q-Notes.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Fe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NM bill outlaws smoking in vehicles with kids (Feb '09)
|Jun 26
|Rajalihi
|365
|Southwestern states rank among lowest in child ...
|Jun 15
|The truth
|1
|Jessica Simpson getting fat (Mar '06)
|Jun 12
|online reality bu...
|64
|Losing their kicks? Funds for Route 66 towns ma...
|Jun 7
|Tad Askew
|4
|Planned Parenthood to close 3 clinics in northe...
|May '17
|Army Vet
|7
|New Mexico Legislature sues governor in escalat...
|May '17
|you should
|26
|Santa Fe Music Thread (Jan '14)
|May '17
|Musikologist
|8
Find what you want!
Search Santa Fe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC